Can’t afford to be a mute spectator: Supreme Court upholds suo motu power for National Green Tribunal

Ruling that the “National Green Tribunal (NGT) is vested with suo motu power in discharge of its functions under the NGT Act”, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the Tribunal, “with the distinct role envisaged for it, can hardly afford to remain a mute spectator when no one knocks on its door”.

Deciding a batch of appeals on suo motu jurisdiction of the NGT, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar pointed out that the SC had ruled that the right to a healthy environment is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and recognised that NGT is set up under the Constitutional mandate to enforce Article 21 with respect to the environment.

The court rejected the argument that NGT is a Tribunal and a creature of statute and as such, cannot act on its own motion or exercise the power of judicial review or act suo motu in discharge of its functions.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, writing for the bench, said this “duty to safeguard Article 21 rights cannot stand on a narrow compass of interpretation” and “procedural provisions must be allowed to fall in step with the substantive rights that are invoked in the environmental domain, in larger public interest”.

“To be effective in its domain, we need to ascribe to the NGT a public responsibility to initiate action when required, to protect the substantive right of a clean environment and the procedural law should not be obstructive in its application,” said the SC.

The NGT, said the judgment, was conceived as a complimentary specialised forum to deal with all environmental multi-disciplinary issues hitherto dealt with by the High Courts and SC, “and it would be appropriate thus to assume that similar power to initiate suo motu proceedings should also be available with” it.