Can’t absolve Pakistan of persecution of minorities: India on Imran Khan’s CAB remark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India on Thursday hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for slamming the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying such “unwarranted” criticism cannot absolve Islamabad of the “blatant persecution” of religious minorities in the neighbouring country

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan flows from the country’s Constitution and its “draconian” blasphemy laws.

On Tuesday, Khan had said that India’s citizenship Bill “violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan” and that “it is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism.”

On Thursday, Kumar said, “I am not going to respond to every unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on our internal affairs.”

“Such comments cannot absolve Pakistan of the blatant persecution of the religious minorities which flows, including from the discrimination imbibed in its Constitution, the draconian blasphemy laws and the apathy of state institutions in protecting girls belonging to the minority community from rape, abduction, forced conversion and marriages,” Kumar said.

He said Pakistan needs to look inward and ensure protection and promotion of the rights of its minorities rather than “compulsively” commenting on the internal affairs of other countries, which is a breach of internationally-recognised norms.

