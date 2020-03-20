Cannot shut Golden Temple, govt is free to stop devotees, says SGPC

The SGPC is in direct control of 79 and indirect control of 87 gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana, including Golden Temple. The SGPC is in direct control of 79 and indirect control of 87 gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana, including Golden Temple.

The SGPC has refused to close the Golden Temple or any other gurdwara amid growing threat of the coronavirus’ spread. Meanwhile, bhog of an Akhand Path performed to pray for an end to the pandemic was held at Maji Sabhi on Thursday.

Asked if Amritsar administration had asked SGPC to close Golden Temple, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said, “We haven’t been told anything about closing gurdwaras by the administration in Amritsar. We were asked to take precautions and we have been taking all the steps needed. We understand that the situation over coronavirus is serious.”

On if holiest Sikh temple can be closed in the future is the situation gets grave, Roop Singh said, “Golden Temple can’t be closed. That is not possible. If police administration stops devotees then they will have to stop. Administration can impose a curfew. That is a different thing. But we can’t tell devotees not to come to Golden Temple.”

He added, “Government will do its duty. We can’t comment on what will the government do. Suppose government imposes curfew then what can we do? That is subject for the police administration and the state. But we can’t tell anyone not to come to Golden Temple.”

A devotee generally spends an hour inside the Golden Temple after entering the premises, which is crowded even on a regular day.

Not only the Golden Temple, Takht Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur and Takht Damdma Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda also see several national and international devotees all through the year.

The footfall of devotees has fallen in the recent days. Roop Singh said, “Arrival is low compared to earlier because flights are down and now buses are also going to stop. State transport and autorickshaws are going to halt and naturally arrival will further decrease.”

He added, “We have been taking all kind of precautions that have been suggested by health department.”

Amritsar DC Shiv Dular Singh said: “We have held long meetings with the SGPC. Not only Golden Temple, people are also going to markets and moving around. But there are less number of people on the road with each passing day, and we hope that with public transport off the road, arrival of people to Amristar and Golden Temple will further decrease.”

Panchkula administration has been finding it hard to close Gurdwara Nadha Sahib for devotees as part of its precautionary measures. The gurdwara is under the SGPC’s control.

When asked about Nadha Sahib, Roop Singh said, “I don’t know about it. Gurdwaras can’t be closed. Administration can stop devotees, but gurdwaras can’t be closed and we can’t ask devotees not to come. If administration does something in its capacity then if is upon the government.”

