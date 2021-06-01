Cannot keep extending lockdown, we must put a full stop to Covid-19: M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state cannot keep extending the lockdown and it needs the support of the people to put a full stop to it.

On a video message posted on his Twitter page, Stalin said there has been a decline in cases in Chennai and other major cities of the state since the lockdown was imposed on May 24. Chennai, for instance, had been reporting 7,000 infections per day but now it has come down to 2,000 cases daily, he added. Similarly, in western districts including Coimbatore, the number of cases has come down in the last two days, he said.

“We cannot keep extending the lockdown. We need to put a full stop to it and this is only in people’s hands. If we follow the restrictions, we can keep a full stop to Covid-19. The Tamil Nadu government has been making efforts to improve the medical infrastructure, and there is no shortage of hospital beds and oxygen now. In fact, there are beds lying vacant in several hospitals. In one day, we are inoculating three lakh people. No other state is conducting vaccination on this scale. Similarly, over 1.7 lakh samples are being tested per day,” the CM said.

Stating that he has dedicated himself to this battle to save people from the virus, he added, “Donning the PPE kit, I visited the Covid ward at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore and asked patients about their health. Many advised me not to step into the Covid ward as they were concerned about my health but I wanted to go there to provide confidence to the thousands of healthcare workers and their family who are risking their lives to save people,” he added.

The Chief Minister said it is true that due to the lockdown, many people have lost their livelihood and the government is taking all measures to make the situation better by extending initiatives like Covid relief to the public.

With the first installment of Rs 2,000 already having been distributed, Stalin said the second installment of Rs 2,000 will reach the public soon. He added that the government has made additional efforts like setting up mobile carts to deliver fruits and vegetables to the public at their doorstep and allowing ration shops to open.

“People should duly follow the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government. Even if few people violate the restrictions, we might not get the full benefit of all these measures. It is only because of the failure to put a full stop to the first wave that we were made to face the second wave,” he said.