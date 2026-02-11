‘Cannot be insulated from Parliamentary scrutiny’: Brittas writes to Birla, Radhakrishnan on PM CARES fund

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, saying that any “communication or demand” from the Centre seeking to “disallow Parliamentary questions relating to PM CARES, PMNRF, or similar funds be summarily rejected, and that the authority of Parliament to admit and consider such questions be preserved”.

The letters come a day after The Indian Express reported on February 9 that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a letter dated January 30, told the Lok Sabha Secretariat that questions and matters related to the three funds — PM CARES, the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the National Defence Fund (NDF) — are not permissible under Rule 41(2) (viii) and 41(2) (xvii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.