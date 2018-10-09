Candidates in Rajasthan to be picked on basis of ability to win: Congress

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and Kumari Selja in Jaipur on Monday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and Kumari Selja in Jaipur on Monday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

In the first meeting of its Pradesh Election Committee after it was formed on October 4, the Congress in Rajasthan on Monday passed a motion that the final decision on candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will be taken by the party’s national president Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders said that the tickets will be distributed solely on the basis of the candidates’ ability to win.

“We have passed this motion unanimously after hearing what each member of the committee had to say. Everybody is very excited because in the past few years the Congress has worked very hard, be it on the ground or at the Assembly,” said Kumari Selja, chairperson of the Congress screening committee for the elections.

She said the party has raised the voices of all sections in the state, including farmers and employees. “The people of Rajasthan have decided to oust the incumbent government and bring the Congress to power. There are many candidates and this is also a challenge for us. Our effort will be to field candidates who will win and to also see that there are youths, women among them and it is a balanced list,” said Selja.

She said the criteria for selection will only be winning ability and people suggesting names of any candidate should keep this in mind.

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that the screening committee will take its decision on the candidates after taking into consideration all suggestions of members of the election committee. The final list will be sent to Gandhi for approval, he said.

