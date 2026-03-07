‘My experience made me strong’: Cancer survivor cracks UPSC after 14-year battle, secures AIR 946

In 2011, Sanjay Dahariya, then 23 and working in a Kolkata bank, was diagnosed with cancer and his dreams of becoming an IAS officer shattered in the blink of an eye. What followed was a 14-year-long tough journey in which Dahariya not only battled cancer but also went on to clear the UPSC exams, securing the 946th All India Rank.

Born into a farmer’s family in Beltukri village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, Dahariya was among the top 10 rank holders throughout his school days.

After completing fifth standard in his village, Dahariya cleared the entrance exam of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the capital Raipur, where he completed HSC and stood third in his class. Dahariya was impressed by an IAS officer who, as chairman of JNV, had visited his school and left a lasting impression on him.

In 2011, while pursuing graduation, he secured a job as an assistant in a Kolkata bank based on his HSC certificate. He also started preparing for UPSC exams but began to develop health problems. Biopsy of an abnormal swelling on the right side of his face near his ear confirmed parotid cancer in his salivary gland.

“I was in shock. For months I could not accept the truth and did multiple biopsy tests. I wondered how I got it despite having clean eating habits and no addiction. I have no family history and doctors could not find out the reason for it,” he says.

Between 2011 and 2018, Dahariya was treated at the Tata Cancer Hospital, where he underwent four operations.

The first operation was in 2012, but despite the surgery the cancer spread, and in a second major operation in 2013 the entire salivary gland was removed. “Though my life was saved, the operation led to paralysis on the right side of my face,” he said.

Two more operations were done to stop the side-effects of the cancer. “I went through 28 cycles of radiation in these eight years,” he says.

Throughout his treatment, Dahariya switched four bank jobs but continued working to pay for his treatment, which went up to Rs 15 lakh.

In 2019, Dahariya quit his job as a bank manager to consolidate his mental and emotional strength and remained unemployed till 2022.

Talking about the effects on his face due to the cancer, he said, “My facial nerves which passed through the gland had to be removed and now I cannot feel anything on the right side of my face. I feel this constant buzz in my right ear as if some water is flowing in it. My hearing ability is affected. I cannot close my right eye and have to use a cloth to cover my eyes while sleeping. I have to use eye drops to avoid dryness. I’m under regular follow-up even today.”

“I’m a bit emotional and needed time to cope up. I used to listen to B.K. Shivani, a motivational speaker. I asked myself if I could crack UPSC and the reply came,” he says.

When asked what made him strong enough to think he could do this, he said, “My experience with cancer and selfless people gave me strength. There were some nice people at the Tata Cancer Hospital who not only provided me free accommodation but came to meet cancer patients including me and motivated us with their help and advice. When I offered some money they refused to take it and said when I become IAS I should also help people in need.”

By 2022, Dahariya’s health had stabilised and he started full-hearted preparation for his IAS dream. “For four years I studied from 8 am to 10 pm in Nalanda university with three one-hour breaks without any holidays. In the entire year I used to take about 15 holidays including emergencies. Except for sociology I did not take coaching for any other subjects,” he said.

In 2023 he gave his first attempt but failed. In 2025, on his second attempt, he secured 946 AIR. “I will get at least IRS service. But I’m hoping based on my SC caste and medical condition I will make it to IAS,” he says.