Toggle Menu
Cancer patient fan appeals to Ajay Devgn to not promote tobacco productshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cancer-patient-fan-appeals-to-ajay-devgn-to-not-promote-tobacco-products-5711520/

Cancer patient fan appeals to Ajay Devgn to not promote tobacco products

The patient's family said that he was a fan of Devgn and used the same product which the actor advertises for but now he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.

Ajay Devgn on me too
Nearly 1000 pamphlets addressed to Devgn, in which Nanakram asks the actor about how much he or his family chew tobacco (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nanakram, a 40-year old cancer patient from Rajasthan, has made a public appeal to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to stop doing advertisement of tobacco products in the interest of the society.

The patient’s family said that he was a fan of Devgn and used the same product which the actor advertises for but now he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.

Nearly 1000 pamphlets addressed to Devgn, in which Nanakram asks the actor about how much he or his family chew tobacco, have been circulated and pasted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city.

“My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kind of products,” Dinesh Meena, the patient’s son, told PTI.

Advertising

In the pamphlet, Nanakram said that advertisements of things like liquor, cigarette and tobacco were harmful and that actors should not promote these things.

A father of two children, Nanakram, who used to run a tea-stall earlier, cannot speak and runs the family by selling milk at home in Sanganer town of Jaipur.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No record to suggest that some Sri Lanka bombers visited Kashmir: J&K Police chief
2 Received contracts worth Rs 1 lakh crore under UPA: Reliance on Rahul's crony capitalist charge against Anil Ambani
3 Delhi zoo moves to summer schedule; ORS, glucose, coolers beat the heat