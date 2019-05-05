Cancer patient fan appeals to Ajay Devgn to not promote tobacco products

Nanakram, a 40-year old cancer patient from Rajasthan, has made a public appeal to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to stop doing advertisement of tobacco products in the interest of the society.

Advertising

The patient’s family said that he was a fan of Devgn and used the same product which the actor advertises for but now he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.

Nearly 1000 pamphlets addressed to Devgn, in which Nanakram asks the actor about how much he or his family chew tobacco, have been circulated and pasted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city.

“My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kind of products,” Dinesh Meena, the patient’s son, told PTI.

Advertising

In the pamphlet, Nanakram said that advertisements of things like liquor, cigarette and tobacco were harmful and that actors should not promote these things.

A father of two children, Nanakram, who used to run a tea-stall earlier, cannot speak and runs the family by selling milk at home in Sanganer town of Jaipur.