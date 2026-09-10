Cancer leaves tiger Nandu unable to eat, euthanised at Thrissur zoo

For Nandu, a male tiger rescued from the Wayanad forests and brought to the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur, the fight for life ended on Thursday after cancer in his mouth left him in severe pain and unable to eat.
Zoo officials said Nandu was under treatment and the care of veterinary experts at the zoo, but his condition continued to worsen.
The disease became so severe that the tiger could no longer eat, leaving little hope of recovery, they said.
Taking into account his severe pain and the assessment of veterinary experts that his condition was unlikely to improve, Nandu was euthanised on the orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden.
The decision was taken considering the severity of his illness and his deteriorating condition, they said.
A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Mannuthy Veterinary University after his death.
His body was later buried within the Thrissur Zoological Park premises following the prescribed procedures.