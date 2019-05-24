Toggle Menu
Cancel Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail, ED tells Delhi High Court

Cancel Robert Vadra’s anticipatory bail, ED tells Delhi High Court

The plea filed by ED Prosecutor D P Singh, according to PTI, stated that the protection offered to Vadra would undermine the ongoing investigation against him.

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. (file)

The Enforcement Directorate Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court in Delhi on April 1.

Besides Vadra, the agency has also challenged the anticipatory bail granted to his close aide Manoj Arora. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

More details are awaited.

