Cancel Firoze Khan’s appointment: SVDV scholars to President, PM Modi

A group of former professors of BHU’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) and Sanskrit scholars have written to the President and Prime Minister, demanding their intervention to cancel the appointment of Dr Firoze Khan.

Contacted by The Indian Express, Rewa Prasad Dwivedi, who had received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Sanskrit in 1991 and is a former Head of Department at SVDV, said that the letter was drafted by him and a few other Sanskrit scholars. “Those who have appointed the non-Hindu professor do not know the subject matter very well. The appointment must be cancelled and that is our only demand. A non-Hindu can’t teach at SVDV,” said Dwivedi. There are 20 signatories to the letter.

The letter dated November 23, 2019, said: “Please take cognizance of appointment of Mr Firoze Khan… and give your approval to cancel the appointment of Mr Khan. We would have been very happy if Mr Khan was appointed as per his qualification at any other faculty,” the letter read.