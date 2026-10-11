2 Canadian Ministers to visit India next week with 300-member mission; Carney may be Republic Day guest

The Canadian government is sending two senior ministers to India next week to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in December and conclude the trade pact as Delhi is considering PM Mark Carney as a possible chief guest for Republic Day in 2027.

Both ministers are of Indian-origin, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, officials told The Indian Express Saturday.

Sources said Anand will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while Sidhu will meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

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Sources said that there is a “strong possibility” the two will also meet Prime Minister Modi.