Canada PM Mark Carney, on 3-nation tour, to meet Modi on March 2

CANADIAN PRIME Minister Mark Carney will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 2, in his first bilateral visit to India since assuming office, sources said on Monday, after the Canadian government announced his visit. This will be the first Prime Minister-level visit to India since former PM Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 summit in September 2023.

This will also be the first such visit since bilateral ties were brought back on track, months after Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar led to a diplomatic crisis, which included expulsion of diplomats and visa restrictions. The ties stabilised after Carney was elected last year, and PM Modi travelled to Canada for the G7 Leaders’ Summit in June 2025.

Carney will also visit Mumbai during his stay in India. This will be part of his three-nation tour from February 26 to March 7, during which he will also travel to Australia and Japan.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s office said, “Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations,” the Canadian PMO statement said.

Alluding to the disruptions due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars over the past one year, the Canadian PMO said, “In a more divided and uncertain world, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. We are building our strength at home, diversifying our trade abroad, and attracting massive new international investment.”

“To these ends, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to India, Australia, and Japan, from February 26 to March 7, 2026, to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence. Through these visits to three of Canada’s strongest Indo-Pacific partners, the Prime Minister will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity,” it said.

It said that Canada has what the world wants – abundant energy, critical minerals, expertise in technology, and world-class talent. “In a changing world, we are investing in our strength, diversifying our trade, and cultivating a dense web of new connections throughout the world to build Canada strong,” it said.

Carney said, according to the statement from his office, “In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are diversifying our trade and attracting massive new investment to create new opportunities for our workers and businesses. We are forging new partnerships abroad to create greater certainty, security and prosperity at home.”

According to the statement, India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and a powerhouse in global commerce and technology. In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade coming to $30.8 billion.

At last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada and India agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that will support Canada’s goal to more than double two-way trade to USD 70 billion by 2030.