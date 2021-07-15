Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, but permits passengers to arrive via indirect route

A ban on direct flights from India has been in place in Canada since April 22 following the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.(Twitter - Air Canada)

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Canada suspended all direct flights from India until July 21. However, passengers from India who wish to visit the country now have the option of taking a connecting flight as long as they obtain a negative Covid-19 certificate from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada, according to the government’s latest guidelines.

Canada will not be accepting Covid-19 molecular test reports from India, the country’s official travel advisory noted. Instead, passengers will have to produce test results from the last point of departure before their arrival in Canada.

“The Government of Canada has suspended flights from India until July 21, 2021,” the advisory read. “During that period, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative Covid-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.”

Meanwhile, passengers who have tested positive for the deadly infection and wish to travel to Canada will have to provide proof a positive Covid test conducted between 14 to 90 days before departure, the advisory stated. “This proof must be obtained in a third country before the continuation of the journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days.”

In its advisory, Canada has advised its citizens to “avoid non-essential travel” to India’s northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir “due to conflict”.

A ban on direct flights from India has been in place in Canada since April 22 following the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the Indian government had officially asked Canada to lift the ban on direct flights from New Delhi.