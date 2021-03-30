Can states take care of their migrant workers?

And as the state budgets for the upcoming financial year show, governments and policymakers are facing tough resource constraints - throwing up many questions on how states will handle needs of migrant workers.

When the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 was announced on March 24 last year, the reverse migration that ensued exposed the extreme limitations of many state governments in handling the crisis. There were deep, systemic inadequacies which had long remained unaddressed, and it became evident that these would have to be addressed urgently. And as the state budgets for the upcoming financial year show, governments and policymakers are facing tough resource constraints – throwing up many questions on how states will handle needs of migrant workers.

For example, are states able to address the wellbeing of these workers? Do state governments have the financial capacity to handle the problems that emerged from lost remittances as hordes of migrant workers left their jobs in other parts of the country and returned home? And how would the destination states of internal migration address the labour gap that remained in the wake of the lockdown exodus?

These questions, among others, assume greater significance, especially as the spectre of nativism looms, thanks to recent laws in Jharkhand and Haryana which seek to reserve private sector jobs for locals, with a potential adverse impact on a private sector-led economic recovery in India.

