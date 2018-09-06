Can dead rape victims be named? No harm, says SC, seeks Govt view

The hearing also witnessed discussions on trial by media, especially in cases involving sexual offences against women and children. The hearing also witnessed discussions on trial by media, especially in cases involving sexual offences against women and children.

Can the names of rape victims, including minors, be disclosed if they die? As the question came up in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a three-judge bench observed that there appeared to be no “prohibition” if the family of the victim wanted to do so.

The bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, Deepak Gupta and S Abdul Nazeer, however, decided to seek the Centre’s views on the matter. Advocate Indira Jaising raised the issue before the bench, which was dealing with a plea on the formulation of a compensation fund for victims of sexual assault and acid attacks.

“No harm will be caused if the identity of a victim who is dead” is revealed, said Jaising, who is the amicus curiae in the matter, referring to the Delhi High Court’s recent decision to fine media houses for revealing the identity of the Kathua rape victim who was a minor. “In the case of the dead, there is no prohibition. It can be done by the next of kin,” said the bench.

Jaising then asked the court to clarify that the law would not come in the way of doing this. “It doesn’t,” said Justice Lokur. “There are two situations — where the media houses go and find… that should not happen. If the next of kin of deceased says I have no problem, then it’s okay,” he said.

“If the next of kin want, there should be no problem… But it should not lead to a situation where people may give exclusive rights to someone in return for something… We can’t be totally oblivious to these kind of realities… If it has to be disclosed, it has to be to the general public and not to some media house,” said Justice Gupta. Jaising again requested the court to issue directions on this.

The hearing also witnessed discussions on trial by media, especially in cases involving sexual offences against women and children. “Everyday, parallel media trial goes on in television studios,” said Jaising, adding that this can’t be called “accurate reporting”. She said that while cases are pending in courts, “police release material to interested media to run a parallel trial”. Even before trial, the media gives a verdict of not guilty, she said, adding they should at least wait till the chargesheet is filed.

“After the chargesheet is filed, can two persons sit and analyse it and say this person is right or this person is wrong,” asked Justice Lokur. “Nobody can pronounce a verdict of guilty or innocent,” replied Jaising, adding that this was the courts’ job. “It is nothing short of undermining the investigation,” she said. “In some cases, police themselves release documents,” said Jaising, as she referred to the recent arrest of five activists in connection with the investigation into the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The bench asked the government to give its view on whether media can be allowed to report on police investigation in cases related to crime against women.

The court, meanwhile, directed that the existing compensation scheme drawn up by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for victims of sexual assault and acid attacks should also be used as guidelines by special courts while awarding compensation to minor victims of sexual abuse till the Centre finalises the rules in this regard.

The court took note of the fact that no rules have been framed by the Centre under the POCSO Act, on the basis of which special courts could award compensation to minor victims.

