Can court ask EC to not allot poll symbol to candidates with criminal record: SC

The court was hearing petitions seeking steps to check criminalisation of politics. The court was hearing petitions seeking steps to check criminalisation of politics.

TERMING criminalisation of politics as an “antithesis to democracy”, the Supreme Court Tuesday sought to know whether it can direct the Election Commission (EC) against allotting symbols to candidates of a recognised political party facing serious criminal charges.

A five-Judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra observed: “We can direct the EC to require every member of a political party declaring if they have any cases against them. That will not disqualify them from being a member of the party but will help people know how many members of the party has criminal cases against them. When these people want to contest, they will not get symbols.” The court was hearing petitions seeking steps to check criminalisation of politics.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that it should leave the question to the wisdom of Parliament, which is empowered under the Constitution to deal with the subject. The bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Rejecting the contention that it could make a law where none exists, Justice Nariman said, “it’s very big leap…very difficult to say that it must go to the extent that one must make law in an area which is exclusively reserved for Parliament”. Venugopal said what the court cannot do directly, it can’t do even indirectly. He said a direction to the EC would have the same effect of disqualifying someone from contesting, and this is not possible due to the presumption of innocence under Indian law.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App