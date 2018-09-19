‘Can break one of your legs’: Babul Supriyo threatens man at event for differently abled

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was invited at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to distribute aids and assistive devices to the differently-abled people. (File Photo) Union Minister Babul Supriyo was invited at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to distribute aids and assistive devices to the differently-abled people. (File Photo)

Union minister Babul Supriyo courted a controversy after he threatened to “break a man’s leg” during an event in West Bengal’s Asansol on Tuesday. The incident which was captured on camera, took place when the minister was addressing an event for the differently abled persons. In a video released by news agency ANI, the minister is heard saying, “I can break one of your legs.”

The BJP leader who was invited at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to distribute aids and assistive devices to the differently-abled people, reportedly lost his cool after someone from the crowd disturbed him during his address. The minister who was felicitating an official was distracted after someone moved in the crowd.

“What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch,” the minister said. The singer-turned-politician then asked the man to shift to a different place and ordered his security personnel to break the man’s leg and hand him a crutch if he tried to further move.

This is however not the first time that Supriyo has triggered a row with his remarks. Earlier in March this year, he was booked for threatening to “skin” some people who shouted slogans against him when he visited his constituency of Asansol after the communal violence following Ram Navami processions across the state.

