Hema Malini: I can become CM anytime, but not interested

Hema Malini hailed her Mathura constituency as the ‘nagri’ of Krishna, and she enjoys working for the development of the area and the ‘Brijwasi’ people. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Hema Malini hailed her Mathura constituency as the ‘nagri’ of Krishna, and she enjoys working for the development of the area and the ‘Brijwasi’ people. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said she can anytime become a chief minister but she would rather be free to pursue other interests. “I am not too keen. If I want to I can become that in a minute, but I don’t like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end,” said Malini while interacting with media in Rajasthan’s Banswara city.

She also claimed that she is an MP because of her film career. “I am known mainly because of my name in Bollywood, call it ‘dream girl’ or Hema Malini,” she said.

Commenting on her role as an MP of Mathura, the actress said that she has worked very hard in her constituency during the last four years. She hailed her Mathura constituency as the ‘nagri’ of Krishna and said she enjoys working for the development of the area and the ‘Brijwasi’ people.

She called the water crisis a global issue which should be the concern of every stakeholder. The MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has worked for farmers, women and the poor, and the country had progressed under his leadership.

“It is difficult to find a prime minister like him. Leaders of other parties may say anything but we need to see who has done more work for the country,” she said.

Hema Malini, who is a Padma Shri winner and Bharatanatyam dancer, was in Banswara to perform at a religious function.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd