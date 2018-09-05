Amravati: Cop hit with iron rod dies, three arrested

A policeman died after three youths hit him with an iron rod at Achalpur in Amravati district in the wee hours of Tuesday. All the three assailants have been arrested.

Assistant Sub-inspector Shantilal Patel, 55, was on his way back home on his motorcycle following a night patrol, when the assailants came on a bike from behind and hit him with the rod around 3.30 am. Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

“They said they just wanted to hit his bike, but the blow landed on his head,” said Amravati SP Dilip Zalke. He added, “The three were drunk and had been reprimanded by a police patrol team, comprising Patel, for unnecessarily loitering near the bus stand around 2 am. The assailants had left the place but had apparently returned to the spot and were heard abusing the police for not allowing them to move freely in the town. The police had by then left the place.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App