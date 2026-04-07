Campbell Wilson resigns as Air India CEO before end of 5-year term

Campbell Wilson resignation news: Air India CEO and MD has stepped down after leading the airline since July 2022, with Tata Group already exploring leadership transition.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 08:30 AM IST
Campbell Wilson has quit as Air India CEO before completion of his tenure.Campbell Wilson has quit as Air India CEO before completion of his tenure (ANI).
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Campbell Wilson has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India, news agency PTI has reported. Wilson had taken charge as CEO and Managing Director in July 2022, after former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci opted out of the role earlier that year amid controversy.

The Tata Group had completed its acquisition of the airline from the government in January 2022.

Wilson had communicated his intention to resign to the board before formally stepping down. An official statement from Air India on the development was still awaited.

Earlier this year, another source had indicated that the Tata Group had begun searching for a successor, with Wilson’s five-year term originally scheduled to run until 2027.

Meanwhile, Air India’s budget arm, Air India Express, has been without a chief since March 19, following the exit of its Managing Director Aloke Singh after completing his five-year tenure.

Wilson had faced criticism since June 12 last year after a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, leaving 241 of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 dead.

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