Camp in districts for two months, review projects: Yogi to ministers

IN A bid to reach out to the public and ensure better coordination between the state government and BJP workers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers on Monday chalked out a detailed plan wherein each minister will camp at the block level in their respective districts for the next two months.

The ministers will review development projects and also convene meetings with BJP workers frequently. They will also conduct surprise inspections, visits to schools, hospitals and development project sites. The ministers have also been asked to personally tune into “Maan ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27, along with party workers at the block level.

Recently, the senior leadership of the BJP had taken feedback from the ministers and the office-bearers of the party and most had sought “better coordination between the organisation and the government”.

On Monday, Adityanath, who held his first physical Cabinet meeting after the second wave of Covid-19 began, also held a meeting with his ministers and discussed the two-month outreach programme.

Cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh said during their visits, ministers would be expected to conduct inspection of fair price shops, community and primary health centres, hospitals etc and also hold review meeting of development projects.

He said the focus of the outreach programme would be to emphasise on samparka and samvad (contact and discuss). As part of this, ministers have also been asked to ensure that events are duly planned to mark June 21 as “Yoga Divas” in their respective regions.