Cameras, biometrics, 24/7 wardens: Bihar overhauls hostel safety after NEET aspirant’s death

Mandatory registration with the Bihar Police, detailed records of residents, and installation of CCTV cameras — these are among the key measures that hostels across Bihar will now have to undertake in the aftermath of the suspected suicide of a medical aspirant in Patna.

In a letter dated February 4 to the superintendents of police of all 40 police districts, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (weaker sections) Amit Kumar Jain, directed mandatory registration of all hostels across the state. The letter comes days after the alleged suicide case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with parents alleging sexual assault and foul play.

“Operators of every girls’ hostel/lodge must be advised to register their establishment with the competent authority. Every police station must maintain a mandatory register of all girls’ hostels/lodges in its jurisdiction, containing full details of the establishment,” the letter said.

It further added: “District officials are directed to ensure their subordinates follow these instructions strictly. A monthly progress report must be submitted to the office of the Additional Director General of Police by the 15th of every month.”

The guidelines will eventually apply to all boys’ hostels and lodges as well, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express.

“We are also now ensuring mandatory authentication of tenants with the local police station,” he said, adding that in the student’s alleged suicide, the hostel owner and her family had delayed reporting the incident.

“We now want strict adherence to mandatory registration and other safety norms to ensure the safety of girls living in hostels and lodges,” he said.

Here’s what the guidelines stipulate:

Staff verification: Every hostel must have a female warden present 24×7. Police verification is mandatory for all staff — including wardens, guards, cooks and cleaners — and their details must be recorded in the police station register.

Cameras: High-resolution cameras with voice recording and at least 30 days of backup must be installed at main entrances, corridors, dining areas and across the premises. The Women’s Help Desk in-charge and the Abhaya Brigade must regularly check camera functionality during daily visits. Adequate lighting must be ensured around the hostel, staircases and corridors.

Hygiene and infrastructure: Hostels must adhere to hygiene standards and Public Works Department building codes on room size and occupancy. Every room must have internal latches and strong locks, and windows must be fitted with iron mesh or grills.

Records: Hostels must maintain records of the name, mobile number and Aadhaar details of every visitor. Male visitors — including relatives — are prohibited from entering residential areas. Separate visitor rooms are mandatory.

Biometric attendance: Police have made biometric attendance compulsory. “Biometric systems should be used for night-time attendance of both students and staff,” the letter said.

Security: Wardens must immediately inform parents and the local police of any illness or suspicious activity. “Station House Officers (SHOs) must monitor hostels through the Women’s Help Desk and Abhaya Brigade. The Abhaya Brigade must visit hostels daily to address student concerns,” the letter stated.

Help desks: Hostels must prominently display contact numbers of the local police, Women’s Help Desk, Abhaya Brigade and the National Emergency Number (112) at reception areas and common spaces. “Staff and students should be informed about the women’s safety features available on the ‘112 India’ app,” the letter said.