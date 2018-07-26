Follow Us:
Cambridge Analytica row: CBI to probe data leak, see if British firm violated laws, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Cambridge Analytica has denied any wrongdoing, however, information received from Facebook has indicated otherwise, the minister said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 6:51:24 pm
The Central Bureau of Investigation will probe whether personal data from voters and Facebook users were compromised by political consultant Cambridge Analytica, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

While addressing Parliament, the Minister for Information & Technology said the CBI will determine whether the British firm violated the laws to manipulate the elections in the country.

Earlier in March, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, who vowed to improve its internal processes regarding hacking of personal data. “They had also promised to take various steps to ensure that such things do not happen again,” Prasad had said earlier this year.

The US-based social networking giant and British firm came under an intense scrutiny from users as well as governments across the globe after a data leak scandal hit about 87 million users. The data analytics and political consulting firm has been accused of harvesting personal information of millions of Facebook users illegally to help political campaigns and influence polls in several countries, prompting Indian government to shoot off notices to both companies.

