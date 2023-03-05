Cambridge address: Congress hits back as BJP attacks Rahul

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Rahul Gandhi at University of Cambridge, Thursday. ANI
As the BJP continued to attack Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about China, the Congress on Saturday hit back, saying it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in “eternal love” with China. Delivering a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School on “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”, Rahul, while comparing the American and Chinese models, had argued that the Chinese value harmony and don’t want things to go out of control which was “legitimate.”

The BJP had accused Rahul of praising China and denigrating India on foreign soil. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Rahul of dissuading investors from investing in India at a time when the world is seeing the country as a “bright spot” and foreign firms are leaving China to do business here.

Also Read |Modi destroying democracy, says Rahul; BJP hits back

“Just because you are not a bright kid and not a bright kid of your dynastic party doesn’t mean India is not a bright spot,” he said, hitting back at the Congress leader.

Addressing a press conference, Supriya Shrinate — the head of the party’s social media —  said Rahul was “talking about and making comparisons between America and China, talking about America as a free and fair society and talking about China as a close society and a complex ecosystem.”

“He spoke about how China gets into corporations, gets into the daily lives of its citizens, it is very intrusive, the Chinese government, a one party system is very intrusive…,” she said.

Also Read |Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge speech: ‘Modi blowing my country to smithereens … In Kashmir, militants were looking at me’

Hitting back at the BJP, she said there is an eternal love story brewing between [Narendra] Modi and China.

“I am not even referring to the 18 visits that he [Modi] has made to China, or the fact that he was on a swing with Xi Jinping… The love affair is so huge and the love is so intense that he…goes ahead and gives them a clean chit…Is it not a matter of record that China and India are speaking the same language and essentially stating that not a single intrusion has happened from China. If there is no intrusion, how have we lost control of our patrolling points?” she said. (With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 01:12 IST
Calibrated attempts being made to defame Indian judiciary: Rijiju

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
