Calling all boys

A fortnight after a July 14 meeting attended by over 800 Thakor leaders, from 12 villages in Gujarat’s Dantiwada taluka, resolved not to allow unmarried girls mobile phones as well as to punish parents of anyone marrying outside the caste, there is widespread approval. Among the men. Cutting across communities.

Like Naresh Chaudhary, of the most prominent community after the Thakors in Jegol village, where the July 14 meeting was held (Thakors make up nearly 70% of the village population). While the Class 11 student owns a smartphone, his two elder sisters pursuing their graduation from Palanpur, nearly 40 km away, share one. They take a bus to college, he rides a motorcycle to school. Listing what all he does on his phone — “Tik Tok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp” — Naresh says, “My sisters use a mobile since they travel far from home. But they do not use all these social media apps.” He knows because he scans their phone, he adds.

Located 35 km from district headquarters Palanpur, Jegol, with its population of 3,503 as per Census 2011, has a sex ratio that is evenly balanced towards women, four government primary schools, a grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary school, four anganwadi centres, a primary health centre, a community health centre, three dairy cooperatives, two banks, tapped drinking water and towers of almost all major mobile operators.

But those details don’t tell the entire story, as much as another number does. Jegol has a low literacy level of 48% (against the state average of 78.03 %), mostly pulled down by the gap between women (38%) and men (60%).

The resolution passed at the July 14 meeting was called ‘Thakor Samaj na bandharan (Constitution of the Thakor community)’. While pointing out that it had little legal standing, Banaskantha Collector Sandip J Sagale fears it could have a larger impact. “For a large community like the Thakors, its implementation may not be possible. But I also believe this should not be promoted as other communities will emulate it.”

Sapna Kumrecha, a Class 11 Thakor student, says her uncle attended the July 14 meeting. With one mobile phone among the family of five, including her three younger sisters and mother, Sapna insists, “It is my mother who usually uses the phone. We sisters do not need it.” Sapna’s father died in an accident in 2004.

Laxmiben Thakor, who is also in Class 11, is not sure if her parents would send her to a college outside the village as none of her three brothers aged between 18-24 studied after Class 8. About the resolution against phones, Laxmiben says, “All my brothers have mobile phones, but I do not. Even my sister-in-law does not use one.”

Chandrika Thakor, 22, dropped out after Class 12 as none of the other three girls in her school batch was pursuing higher education. “Sending her alone to Palanpur was not possible,” says Chandrika’s father Balvantji Thakor. While in private Chandrika questions the phone resolution targeting only girls, she keeps quiet as Balvantji backs it.

Artiben Thakor, a Class 12 Arts student, stays with her elder sister and grandmother in their ancestral village house. The rest of the family, including her parents, another sister and a brother, lives in the fields, a 30-minute drive away. Artiben also feels that if mobile phones had to be banned, there should be parity between boys and girls. “Though both my brother and father have mobile phones as well as my elder sister who goes to college in Palanpur, I do not have one. At home we have a television set, but it doesn’t work.”

This leaves her with “all the time to help my grandmother with household chores”, she says.

“What will girls miss if they are prohibited from using mobile phones? It is only for their benefit,” Hitesh Thakor, 22, says. Having dropped out after Class 8, he finished his schooling from open school and now runs a small tailoring shop in the village, has been married for two years, and has a six-month-old daughter. His wife, who studied up to Class 10, is not allowed a phone, nor is his married sister.

Hitesh claims he didn’t want to study further as “there was no chance of getting a job”.

If there is another cause for the Thakor angst, it is this. Balvantji, who forbade his daughter from travelling 40 km for college, says poor education and employment opportunities are a major concern. Giving the case of his 28-year-old son Maheshbhai, who did his graduation and post-graduation privately, has a Primary Teachers Certificate (PTC), and is currently preparing for an entrance exam for the job of a clerk with the government, Balvantji says, “Despite being a majority in the village, only two boys from our community have government jobs… On the other hand, five Chaudhary boys are employed with the government.”

Currently helping his father farm their five-bigha land, Mahesh says, “The few Thakor boys who clear Class 12 all fill out forms for such openings. Some who can afford it, go to Deesa, Palanpur or Gandhinagar for coaching. Girls also prepare for exams but hardly any sits for them.”

If the anxiety hints at the same uncertainty that fuelled the Patidar agitation in the state, the elders believe keeping mobiles out of reach will help in this too. Govindbhai Ratada, 58, a former taluka panchayat president, whose Velavas village was one of the 12 to have signed the July 14 resolution, says only a quarter of the boys in his Chaudhary community now help out parents at farms or do chores at homes. “The rest are just wasting their time on mobile phones.”

Saradarbhai Bhatol, one of the trustees at the grant-in-aid B C Chaudhary Secondary and Higher Secondary School, whose 847 students (only 245 girls) come from more than 18 villages around, says he put his own son in a private school with residential facilities in Palanpur, hoping to give him a better education. “He failed in Class 10 this year, only because he would spend all his time on a mobile phone.”

Adding that his daughter too uses a mobile, Bhatol says, “It is a menace. Only 10% of the youth use it for good. It is high time this mobile ban is implemented in our Chaudhary community too.”

Jayantibhai Thakor, the district panchayat member who chaired the July 14 meeting, would count that as a success. Sitting at his office in Dantiwada, he says, “At the meeting, our elders felt that something should be done for society. We respect our women, but there should be some control and social pressure on them. We have witnessed nearly seven-eight cases in the last two months where girls were trapped through social media, and ran away. Their parents are not able to show their faces to the community.”

Jayantibhai believes such cases will fall by 70-80 per cent after the phone ban. Next, they are planning to rope in 22 more villages.