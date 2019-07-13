Called for probe, JD(U) man found hanging in police station

A Local leader of the ruling JD(U), who was detained by the Nalanda police in connection with a kidnapping case, allegedly hanged himself inside the station late on Thursday night.

Three policemen were arrested in connection with the case, added the officer. The family of the leader, identified as Ganesh Ravidas, claim that the police tortured him in custody.

On Thursday night, Ganesh, who was the Mahadalit cell president of the Nagarnausa block, was detained in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a girl from his village. He was suspected to have helped the girl elope. During the course of the interrogation, Ganesh reportedly went to use the washroom outside the lock-up. He then allegedly hanged himself from the window in the washroom. As news of his death spread, villagers staged a protest.

Following the incident, the district police suspended Nagarnausa police station’s in-charge, an assistant sub inspector and chowkidar. The three were later arrested based on a case filed against them by Ganesh’s son Balram at the SC/ST police station in Biharsharif.

In the FIR, Balram alleged that his father was “killed by police station in-charge Balindra Rai and Chowkidar Jitendra Kumar. There are cut-marks on several places, suggesting it is a case of torture.”

DIG, Central Range, Rajesh Kumar, said: “The police station in-charge and two others have been arrested. We will investigate the case”.