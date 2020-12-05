Call Assembly session to discuss farmer stir: Left, Cong urge Mamata

Members of All India Women's Cultural Organisation during a march to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, in the state capital on Friday. (Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Left Front and the Congress have urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take necessary measures for convening an Assembly session, in the wake of the farmers’ protest and the rising prices of essential items.

Left Front Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty and Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Abdul Mannan in their letter dated December3, urged Banerjee to take note of the appeal.

“If states such as Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan can convene Assembly sessions to take alternative legal measures against the farm bills, why cannot we do the same to protect the interest of the farmers,” the letter said.

Both the leaders also pointed out that prices of several essential items have skyrocketed.

“Essentials, including vegetables, are now beyond the reach of common man. A discussion on this issue is very much the need of the hour,” the letter said.

