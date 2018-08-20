Calcutta High Court directs trial court to dispose applications of Kolkata Mayor’s wife

Ratna Chatterjee had been conducting night-long demonstration outside Sovan’s Golpark residence, demanding his signature to allow their daughter to go for a school trip to Japan. (Express photo) Ratna Chatterjee had been conducting night-long demonstration outside Sovan’s Golpark residence, demanding his signature to allow their daughter to go for a school trip to Japan. (Express photo)

The Calcutta High Court directed Monday a trial court hearing a divorce suit of West Bengal minister and city mayor Sovan Chatterjee to dispose of two applications by his wife seeking cost of litigation and maintenance for their minor daughter within two months.

Directing the Alipore trial court to dispose of the two applications within two months of communication of his order, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya set aside the lower court’s earlier direction in this matter.

On June 29, the trial court had directed that it will hear the two applications by Ratna Chatterjee seeking cost of litigation and maintenance of their minor child from her husband along with the divorce suit.

Challenging this, the Kolkata mayor’s wife had moved the high court on July 4 claiming that the two applications should be decided first and then only the divorce suit can be heard.

Sovan Chatterjee’s lawyers submitted that Ratna’s claim for hearing of the two applications first were only to delay the hearing of the main divorce suit.

Passing the order, Justice Bhattacharya said it is a well-settled judicial decorum that interlocutory applications are to be disposed of before taking up the suit.

He directed the trial court to hear the divorce suit as early as possible following disposal of the two applications of Ratna Chatterjee.

Sovan Chatterjee, who is also the state Fire Services minister, had filed the divorce suit against his wife claiming irreconcilable differences and incompatibility.

