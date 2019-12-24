Calcutta HC to Bengal govt: Remove anti-CAA and anti-NRC ads

The court also sought a response from the state on the petitioners’ claim that public money was being used for the campaign. The court also sought a response from the state on the petitioners’ claim that public money was being used for the campaign.

The Calcutta High Court, in an interim order on Monday, directed the West Bengal government to remove all anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) advertisements from public platforms.

Hearing petitions against the anti-CAA and anti-NRC campaigns and statewide protests against the two issues, a Division Bench, led by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, directed the state government to suspend the campaigns till the court issues final orders. The advertisements claim that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bengal.

“The court has asked the government to stop all anti-CAA and anti-NRC campaigns, including those on web portals and (social networking site) Facebook,” said lawyer Nilanjan Bhattacharya, one of the petitioners.

“The next hearing is on January 9,” he added.

The court also sought a response from the state on the petitioners’ claim that public money was being used for the campaign.

