CAG report on defence offset to be tabled in House: Nirmala Sitharaman

"There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfill," Sitharaman said.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launching a fresh attack over the Rafale aircraft deal, the government on Saturday said that the CAG report on defence offset performance will be tabled in the ensuing session of Parliament.

In a series of tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “The C&AG Report No 20 of 2019…Defence Offset Performance was scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament during (the) budget session (2020). The session ended, before date, due to COVID. Now the report will be placed in the next session.”

She stated the content of the report will be known only after it is presented in Parliament.

Sitharaman’s tweets came soon after Rahul’s fresh attacks over the Rafale deal. “Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. “Truth is one, paths are many,” Mahatma Gandhi,” the former Congress chief tweeted, tagging a source-based news report in TOI, which said the CAG report has no mention of any offset deals related to Rafale aircraft purchase.

Hitting back, Railways Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal retweeted Rahul and posted, “Many of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress colleagues confide in private that Rahul’s obsession with Rafale to wash off his father’s sins is damaging the party. But if someone is wanting to self-destruct, who are we to complain? We invite him to fight the 2024 elections on Rafale.”

Sitharaman tweeted, “The first Rafale was handed over to India in October 2019. There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfil. MoD informs me that claims of such obligations being fulfilled are coming in.”

India had purchased 36 Rafale aircrafts from Dassault Aviation of France for Rs 58,000 crore. The deal was signed in 2016 and the first set of 5 aircrafts have arrived in India last month.

The CAG has submitted a performance audit report on Defence Offset to the government. It is yet to be tabled in Parliament.

