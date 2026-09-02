CAG recommends uniform and fiscally prudent framework for variable pay to IIM directors

FLAGGING SEVERAL procedural and regulatory irregularities in the approval of variable pay of Rs 3.2 crore to IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has recommended that the Ministry of Education consider establishing a uniform, transparent and fiscally prudent framework for payment of variable pay to IIM directors.

The CAG in its report said the IIM Act, 2017 entitles the institute’s director to variable pay based on performance objectives specified in the regulations and empowers the board to frame regulations, including those that determine performance objectives for variable pay.

It said the regulations of IIM Rohtak became effective only upon publication in the Official Gazette on October 25, 2021. The regulations require the board to develop and convey a performance matrix for the director, based on which variable pay will be determined. It also requires the director to recuse himself in all matters involving conflict of interest.