CAG flags shortage of drinking water, fans, toilets at New Delhi, Mumbai, Howrah, other key stations

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged gaps in basic passenger facilities at several major railway stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Howrah, and Sealdah. These include lapses in drinking water, fans, toilets and other essential facilities.

In its recent report, titled ‘Passenger Amenities and Sanitation at Non-Suburban Railway Stations in Indian Railways’, the CAG examined passenger facilities at railway stations and found several gaps in their availability and maintenance. The audit was conducted for the period 2019-20 to 2023-24.

“Audit of passenger amenities and sanitation at railway stations revealed persistent and widespread deficiencies across Indian Railways, despite detailed norms and timelines prescribed by the Railway Board since 1952 and reiterated comprehensively in April 2018,” it said.