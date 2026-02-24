CAG flags lapses in Kerala MGNREGS: ‘Poor planning, low asset creation, and declining work demand’

The audit report, tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday, pertains to the period from 2020-21 to 2023-24. (File image)

A CAG audit on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGS) in Kerala has flagged several alleged lapses, including low priority for asset creation, poor planning, and a lack of monitoring of the scheme.

The audit report, tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday, pertains to the period from 2020-21 to 2023-24. The report said demand for work has declined by 13.77% during the period, and as a result, the person-days of employment generated declined by 6%.

Even after 19 years of sustained investment in the scheme, the report said there was an “inability to address persistent deficiencies in planning, execution, and monitoring of the scheme”.