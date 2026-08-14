CAG highlights unrealistic rates, cost overestimation by CPWD

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged “discrepancies” in the Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) methodology for determining its Schedule of Rates — the basis for project cost estimation and tendering, finding that 93 per cent of projects were awarded at costs below CPWD estimates.

In its report on the Union Government’s Economic and Service Ministries, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the CAG found that the rates in CPWD’s Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR) 2021 were unrealistic. The report says that the CPWD did not conduct a market survey before revising the schedule in 2021.

“The methodology adopted by CPWD for collection of base rates was not realistic. During the period from January 2022 to January 2023, out of 5,011 works, 4,666 or 93%, were awarded at tendered costs less than the estimated cost prepared based on DSR 2021,” the report said.