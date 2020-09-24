CAG flags irregularities in construction of toilets by CPSE in schools

The report, among other findings, said that of 1967 schools surveyed, 99 had no functional toilets, while 436 had only one.

The CAG has flagged irregularities in the construction of toilets in schools by Central Public Sector Enterprises in an audit report tabled before parliament on Wednesday. The report stated as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development, 53 CPSE’s participated in the project and constructed over 1.4 lakh toilets. Seven of these enterprises, from three ministries constructed 1.3 lakh of these at a cost of 2162 crore and were the subject of the audit.

The CAG report said that out of 2,695 toilets in the audit sample, the CPSEs did not construct 83 toilets though these toilets were identified for construction. ”In respect of remaining 2,612 toilets which were reported by CPSEs to have been constructed, 200 toilets were notfound constructed in the respective schools and 86 toilets were found to be only partially constructed. The non-existing and partially constructed toilets constituted 11 per cent of toilets surveyed,” the report states.

The report, among other findings, said that of 1967 coed schools surveyed, 99 had no functional toilets, while 436 had only one, defeating the objective of having separate toilets for boys and girls in these schools. “Out of 2,326 constructed toilets surveyed, 691 (30 per cent) were found not in use mainly due to lack of running water, lack of cleaning arrangements, damages to the toilets and other reasons like use of toilets for other purposes, toilets locked up,” the report states. It added that 75 percent of selected toilets were “not maintained hygienically.”

