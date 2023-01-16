CAG flags delays in closing project aimed at protecting communication between VVIP aircraft and ground stations

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out delays in the closure of a project which was aimed at developing a “high-grade” security solution for protecting video, voice and fax communication between VVIP aircraft and the designated ground stations.

The project — Meghdoot — was developed by the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, due to the non-availability of adequate bandwidth and satellite communication, the project was closed before it could be inducted into services. Now, the CAG has pointed out the delays in the closure of the project.

According to the CAG report, the project on “Security of Video, Voice and Fax Communication between Airborne Platforms and Ground Stations — MEGHDOOT” was sanctioned by the government at a cost of Rs 11.09 crore (revised). The project was to be completed by December 2013.

“The objective of the project was to design, develop and deliver a high-grade security solution for protecting video, voice and fax communication between the aircraft and the ground stations. The identified platform was the VVIPs (BBJ) aircraft,” said the CAG report presented in Lok Sabha on December 21.

“After installation of the security solution developed by the CAIR on the VVIPs aircraft, IAF (in May 2013) carried out the User Trials wherein rise in temperature of the on-board security solution was observed,” it said.

“CAIR realized (December 2013) that due to inadequate bandwidth and satellite communication, the issue relating to disruption in the communication network could not be solved by them, and they accordingly requested the air HQ for closure of the project. A formal clearance for service use was issued in August 2016 by the IAF,” said the report titled ‘Management and Outcome of Mission Mode Projects in DRDO’.

“The Air HQ intimated (January 2018) CAIR that the system developed presently was not considered suitable for operational use due to inadequate Satellite Bandwidth and huge latency and packet drops observed on the communication links. The Air Force finally conveyed the closure of the project in August 2019. Audit noted that there was even further delay as the required statement of expenditure was sent by the CAIR to the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) thereafter and the audited statement of expenditure was received from the CDA only in July 2021.”

“Further, the Administrative Closure Report of the project was submitted only in February 2022 due to delay in conduct of trials/acceptance test and significant time taken by the Air Force and the CDA in vetting of project expenditure,” said the report.

“DRDO HQ stated (August 2021) that the project was taken up to fulfill an emergent requirement for secured communication between the VVIPs aircraft and the designated ground stations. The project was taken up at a time when the aircraft, the satellite-based communication services and ground components were under finalization. The system developed under Meghdootcan be made operational by catering for the required bandwidth, which is today available and affordable. The User informed Audit (February 2021) that the project was foreclosed, and no product inducted into service,” the report said.

“Thus even after receipt of communication from the Air Force in August 2019, there was a delay of approximately 28 months in preparation of the Closure Report and the project accounts were also not closed,” it added.