Express daily briefing: Cafe Coffee Day owner missing; 17 killed as Pakistan military aircraft crashes near Rawalpindi; and more

Former Karnataka CM’s son-in-law goes missing near Mangaluru

Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, was reported missing in Mangaluru on Monday night. Siddhartha, who was on a business trip to Chickmagaluru, was last seen near Ullal bridge over the Netravati River.

In first 6 months, 82% militants killed in J&K were Valley recruits

Of the 121 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the first half of 2019, only 21 were from Pakistan, which means that 82% of the militants were locals. Most of these encounters took place in south Kashmir.

Grief and fear in Unnao rape victim’s village

A day after a rape victim from Unnao was criticically injured in an accident, residents in her village know that “things will not end here”. Locals talk of a possible conspiracy but only with caution. They say they constantly fear that words they speak might reach the ears of chele (henchmen) of the locally powerful and rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

Opinion: A true liberal

Jaipal Reddy became India’s I&B minister when Gujral took over as PM. His going is a poignant reminder that the India we knew and wrote about is not there anymore. And for the one liners he would think of everyday, which would become headlines the next morning,” writes Neerja Chowdhury.

Congress flaunted forest rights law in Delhi, dodges it in Kanker

While the Congress celebrates the Forest Rights Act, 2006 as one of its major achievements in the ongoing session of Parliament, the party-led Chhattisgarh government, in its submission to the Supreme Court, has sought to skirt the Act based on an UPA-era circular already struck down by a High Court.

When Vajpayee vetoed Jaswant Singh on joining US war after 9/11

In 2001, shortly after 9/11 attacks, the US sent a high-level delegation to India with a request that it join its war on terror in Afghanistan. Liz Mathew recounts how then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee acceded to the three chiefs of the Indian armed forces to not get involved in the war, even as External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh was all for India joining the war.

Pakistan: 17 killed as military aircraft crashes in residential area near Rawalpindi

A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed into a residential area in Rawalpindi early on Tuesday, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians. The crash set off a fire and injured 12 others.

And finally…

As charges fly thick and fast between Opposition parties over what went wrong with the RTI (Amendment) Bill, their unity will be tested once more on Tuesday when Rajya Sabha takes up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019.