CAF jawan shoots self over ‘love affair’

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his service rifle in Korea district of Chhattisgarh apparently over love affair, police said.

His colleagues present at the police station took Verma to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Verma, a native of Rajnandgaon district of the state, was deployed on security duty at Kotadol police station from last three years, the official said.

As per the preliminary information, the constable was having an affair with a local girl, who invited him to her place last evening.

“When Verma reached her house, the girl’s father who was against their relationship, called some local villagers and allegedly humiliated the jawan in front of them,” he said.

Verma returned from there and allegedly committed suicide this morning. A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being checked, the official said.

“Prima facie, it appears that he committed suicide over his love affair. However, the exact reason that prompted him to end his life is yet to be ascertained,” the official said adding that further probe is underway.

