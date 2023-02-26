CAF jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh, seventh killing in 6 days

A 43-year-old security personnel from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Orchha development block of Narayanpur district Sunday morning. This was the seventh killing of security personnel allegedly by Naxalites in the last six days in the state.

The victim, Sanjay Lakda, was part of the security forces conducting anti-Naxal search operations in the area. A resident of Jashpur, he was from the 16th battalion of CAF. He accidentally stepped on the IED, which was hidden near a tekdi in the forested area, triggering the blast around 7 am, said the police.

Orchha is a part of the larger Abujhmad area where the land survey is yet to be done by the revenue department owing to Maoist presence.

On Saturday, three personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in the Sukma district and before that, two were killed in Rajnandgaon and one in Dantewada, according to officials.