CAF head constable shot dead by junior in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

A head constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was shot dead by his subordinate with his firearm while they were on duty in a government college in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district early Sunday.

The men were posted to protect a strong room inside the college premises where a by-election was held for the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in the district.

The incident is said to have occurred around 7 am when the accused jawan Purushottam Singh and deceased head constable Surendra Bhagat fought over some unknown issue and Singh opened fire from his rifle.

After the incident, Singh locked himself in the room and his seniors convinced him to open the door and took him into custody.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told The Indian Express, “He and all his colleagues are being questioned to find out why the fight took place. At present, it’s not clear.”

The bypoll was held earlier this month after which the EVMs were kept in the strong room guarded by the CAF personnel.