Cadila plant in Gujarat shut as 26 employees test positive

THE Ahmedabad district authorities on Thursday directed Cadila Pharmaceuticals at Trasad village in Dholka tehsil in the district to shut down its operations till further orders after 26 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

While five employees were found positive on May 5, 21 more tested positive on Wednesday forcing the authorities to shut down the unit where 1,200-1,600 employees worked in two shifts.

“We are shutting down the office and the packaging unit after the employees tested positive. Of those tested, 21 were found to be positive. They were not just from Dholka, but came from Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Kheda and other parts. They should have taken more care especially when a few people were found positive about a week back. They should have taken precautions. In continuation of the contact tracing, we tested more and then we got these 21 more employees,” said Arun Babu, District Development Officer of Ahmedabad who visited Dholka on Wednesday evening before the decision to shut down the facility was taken.

A senior administrative officer from the district said that apart from its main office, the pharma firm has a packaging unit in Dholka. “The packaging unit has also been asked to shut. The company’s research unit which is situated near Gandhinagar has been allowed to continue its operations,” the officer said.

