Over 200 defence cadets discharged in 10 years after being seriously injured, Govt tells LS

More than 200 cadets from the three defence academies — National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy and the Officers Training Academy — have been discharged over the last ten years after they were seriously injured and became unfit for service, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. He mentioned that such cadets receive financial assistance from the government.

The Defence ministry was asked by NCP’s Shriniwas Patil if the government was aware of instances of cadets — who were seriously injured and discharged from the academies as disabled cadets medically unfit for service — undergoing training at the three defence academies.

Bhatt stated that a total 211 cadets have been discharged from the three defence academies mentioned, during the last ten years. He mentioned that depending upon disability, such cadets receive ex gratia of Rs 9000 per month and dearness allowance. In case of 20 per cent disability, an ex gratia disability award of Rs 16,200 per month is given.

In case of death, a lump sum of Rs 12.5 lakh is given, the minister said and added that such cadets also receive other benefits such as insurance cover, attendant allowance etc.