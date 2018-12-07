Cabinet to amend Jallianwala memorial Act

The Union Cabinet Thursday decided to amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951 to discontinue permanent representation of the Congress in the memorial’s trust to make it “apolitical”. Announcing the decision, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that it was the only such Act in favour of a single party.

After the amendment, the trustees will include “the Leader of Opposition recognised as such in the House of the People, or where there is no such Leader of Opposition, then the leader of the single largest opposition party in the House”.

“Deletion of the party specific member from the trust will make it apolitical. The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition party in the trust,” a government statement said.

The Cabinet also approved implementation of the Shahpurkandi Dam Project on Ravi river in Punjab.