Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan get 1-year extension

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will serve in their roles for one more year. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of their tenures on Wednesday.
In 2024, Somanathan took over as Cabinet Secretary following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba. Gauba had been Cabinet Secretary since 2019 and completed an unprecedented five-year term. Somanathan was named Cabinet Secretary on August 10 for two years. He will now serve one more year beyond August 30, 2026.
A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary. He has held important assignments at the Centre, including as Joint Secretary and later as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.
He also served as a Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and was deputed as Director for Corporate Affairs at the World Bank in Washington DC. Somanathan was holding the charge of Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Expenditure when he was named Cabinet Secretary.
Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, was also named the Union Home Secretary in August 2024. He took over from Ajay Kumar Bhalla on completion of his tenure on August 22, 2024.
Mohan will now serve as Home Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs up to “August 22, 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All lndia Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.
An electrical engineer from BHU-IIT Varanasi, Mohan has served as Union Culture Secretary since October 2021 and had two stints in the MHA previously.