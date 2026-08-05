Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan get 1-year extension

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will serve in their roles for one more year. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of their tenures on Wednesday.

In 2024, Somanathan took over as Cabinet Secretary following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba. Gauba had been Cabinet Secretary since 2019 and completed an unprecedented five-year term. Somanathan was named Cabinet Secretary on August 10 for two years. He will now serve one more year beyond August 30, 2026.

Who is TV Somanathan?

A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary. He has held important assignments at the Centre, including as Joint Secretary and later as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.