Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets one-year extension

August 5, 2022 11:50:17 pm
THE CENTRE has given a one-year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, according to a Personnel Ministry order on Friday.
Gauba, former Union Home Secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years. This is his second extension on the post. He was given a one-year extension in August last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30, 2022, said the ministry order.
Gauba has also served as Secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, looking after crucial left wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.
He had also served in Jharkhand as the Chief Secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016. He also represented India on the board of the International Monetary Fund for four years.
