Cabinet secretary lauds Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI initiative for project monitoring

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has lauded the Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI, a new project-monitoring initiative inspired by the Centre’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), an information and communication technology-enabled multimodal platform.

In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Somanathan said, “I am happy to note that Rajasthan has launched Raj Unnati on the PRAGATI Model.”

Raj-UNNATI aims to resolve issues related to important projects, schemes, and public grievances that are stuck for various reasons. Using the initiative, projects and schemes of both the central and state governments are reviewed through videoconferencing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Srinivas said, “Raj-UNNATI is designed on the lines of PRAGATI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted states to replicate the best practice in a PRAGATI meeting on December 31, 2025. Rajasthan is the first state to adopt it as Raj-UNNATI.”