Cabinet secretary lauds Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI initiative for project monitoring

Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI aims to resolve issues related to important projects, schemes, and public grievances that are stuck for various reasons.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has lauded the Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI, a new project-monitoring initiative inspired by the Centre’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), an information and communication technology-enabled multimodal platform.

In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Somanathan said, “I am happy to note that Rajasthan has launched Raj Unnati on the PRAGATI Model.”

Raj-UNNATI aims to resolve issues related to important projects, schemes, and public grievances that are stuck for various reasons. Using the initiative, projects and schemes of both the central and state governments are reviewed through videoconferencing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Srinivas said, “Raj-UNNATI is designed on the lines of PRAGATI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted states to replicate the best practice in a PRAGATI meeting on December 31, 2025. Rajasthan is the first state to adopt it as Raj-UNNATI.”

The first meeting of Raj-UNNATI was held under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on January 17, where the progress of seven projects worth Rs 1,943 crore was reviewed, according to officials.

The Raj-UNNATI meetings are attended by the chief secretary; additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries concerned; all divisional commissioners; and all district collectors, along with district-level officials concerned.

A special module has been created for Raj-UNNATI as the Chief Minister Information System (CMIS). Directions issued during the meetings are uploaded on the CMIS portal, and specific timelines are tracked through an online tracker, with an escalation and communication matrix, said an official.

Soon after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the PRAGATI to monitor the implementation of infrastructure projects. It has been described as a three-tier system that includes officials at the Prime Minister’s Office, central government secretaries, and chief secretaries of states.

The prime minister chairs a monthly meeting of PRAGATI, interacting with central secretaries and chief secretaries through videoconferencing.

“Since 2014, 377 projects have been reviewed under PRAGATI, and across these projects, 2,958 out of 3,162 identified issues—i.e. around 94 per cent—have been resolved, significantly reducing delays, cost overruns and coordination failures,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on December 31, 2025.

In the last decade, the PRAGATI-led ecosystem helped accelerate projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore, the statement added.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

