Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Sinha’s term extended

The NDA government gave a third extension to Cabinet Secretary Pardeep Kumar Sinha for three months, on Friday, making him the longest serving Cabinet Secretary in the past seven decades.

Sinha’s tenure was earlier extended by one year each in 2017 and 2018.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the extension in service beyond June 12, 2019, stated an order from the Personnel Ministry.

Sinha was appointed Cabinet Secretary, the topmost civil bureaucrat in the country, in May 2015 for a fixed two-year term, which was extended twice earlier.

Before Sinha, one of the longest serving Cabinet Secretary was Y N Sukthankar from May 14, 1953 to July 31, 1957. The first Cabinet Secretary N R Pillai served from February 6, 1950 to May 13, 1953.

Besides them, Ajit Kumar Seth held the post from June 14, 2011 to June 13, 2015, and K M Chandrasekhar from June 14, 2007 to June 13, 2011.

Sinha, a 1977-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, earlier served as the power secretary. He has also worked in several other important positions in the Union government.