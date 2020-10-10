Cabinet says Paswan ‘voice of the oppressed’

Last respects being paid to Ram Vilas Paswan at his Delhi residence.

Expressing condolences on the death of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet on Friday called him “the voice of the oppressed” and observed two minutes of silence in his memory.

The Cabinet approved a state funeral for Paswan and a resolution that stated: “The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.”

After providing a summary of his political journey, the Cabinet resolution mentioned that he was elected to 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 “and served as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution”. In 2019, it mentioned, he was elected to Rajya Sabha and continued as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

“Shri Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society. The cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation,” it said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who handles Railways and Commerce portfolios, was given the additional charge of Paswan’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday.

