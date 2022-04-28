Cabinet okays subsidy hike for P&K fertilisers in Kharif season

The government said it increased nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for Kharif season — from April to September — to protect farmers from increasing prices of fertilisers due to supply chain disruptions and costlier raw materials.

The Cabinet approved the subsidy, worth Rs 60,939.23 crore, including support for indigenous fertilisers through freight subsidy and additional support for indigenous manufacturing and imports of Di-ammunium phosphate (DAP).

Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur said the subsidy is only for the Kharif period, while in 2021-2022, Rs 57,150 crore was the subsidy for the entire year.

The government said the “increase in the international prices” of DAP and its raw materials “have been primarily absorbed by the Centre”. It mentioned that the Cabinet also approved subsidy of Rs 2,501 per bag on DAP instead of the existing subsidy of Rs 1,650 per bag — a 50 per cent increase over the last year’s subsidy rates. Thakur said if needed, the subsidy can be extended beyond Kharif period.

Announcing another Cabinet decision, Thakur said to improve 4G telecom connectivity in areas affected by Left-wing extremism (LWE), 2,542 cell towers in 10 states would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,426 crore. “All these sites are in Naxal-affected areas,” he said. State-owned BSNL, to which the LWE Phase-1 sites belong, will maintain them for five years.